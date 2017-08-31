Taoiseach asked why some homeless kids still have to do homework in hotels

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government is committed to ending child homelessness.

It comes as tens of thousands of children are returning to school this week. Some 68,000 children start their first day of school this and next week, and another 65,000 are facing their first day in secondary school.

Almost 3,000 of them in emergency accommodation at the moment. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited a primary school this morning, where he was asked why some children will have to do their homework in hotels.

He said the Government was committed to resolving the issue, including ramping up the construction of social housing units.

"There's an enormous challenge ahead of us," he said. "We have a €5bn investment programme underway in social housing. There are three times as many social houses under construction today as there were last year, but it is going to take time to ramp things up.

"But it's something the Government is really committed to sorting out."