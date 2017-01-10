Taoiseach and Theresa May discuss Stormont crisis

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and British prime minister Theresa May have spoken directly tonight about the Northern Ireland government collapse, as the Dublin and London governments attempted to find a way to prevent a now imminent election in the province, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Irish Examiner.

The two government leaders held direct talks for 15 minutes this evening as Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan separately spoke with Northern Ireland secretary of state James Brokenshire and the leaders of all parties in Northern Ireland in a bid to resolve the crisis.

On Monday, Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned from his position, a situation that has sparked the collapse of the Stormont power-sharing government as the first minister and deputy first minister posts are linked to each other.

The senior Sinn Féin official took the decision due to the ongoing renewable heat incentive scandal, which risks costing the province more than €500m over the next 20 years and is mired in corruption claims linked to the DUP.

However, despite the official explanation, questions continue to be raised over Mr McGuinness's health and whether this had anything to do with his decision to step aside.

In a bid to prevent what she termed a "bruising" election at the same time as Britain is set to trigger its departure from the EU, on Tuesday afternoon DUP leader Arlene Foster offered to open an inquiry into the incentive scheme and begin talks immediately with Sinn Féin.

However, Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams and deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald have rejected the deal, saying the fact Ms Foster will not guarantee she will not seek to return as first minister means an election is now "inevitable".

In response to the growing crisis, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and British prime minister Theresa May spoke directly with each other by phone for 15 minutes on Tuesday night.

An Irish Government spokesperson said both leaders "agreed that the situation is very serious" and that the Dublin and London governments "would work together closely over the coming period" and will "maintain close contact" before Ms May's planned visit to Ireland later this month.

Separately, the spokesperson said Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan and Northern Ireland secretary of state James Brokenshire "will work closely together over the coming days to see if a way forward can be found before an election has to be triggered".

This separate interact also began on Tuesday night, with Mr Flanagan speaking to Mr Brokenshire, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Alliance leader Naomi Long, while he also spoke with Mr McGuinness on Monday night.