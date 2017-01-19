Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach and Finance Minister to talk Brexit at World Economic Forum

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:55 am

The Taoiseach and Finance Minister are expected to raise Ireland's priorities for Brexit at the World Economic Forum in Davos today.

They're at the gathering of World Leaders in an effort to secure Ireland's position as a place of global investment.

It comes as the British Prime Minister has told those gathered in Switzerland that firms should move away from short-tem thinking as the UK leaves the EU.

Theresa May says Britain needs to forge a new role in the world, but she has warned businesses need to show leadership: "The forces of liberalism, free trade and globalisation that have had and continue to have such an overwhelmingly positive impact on our world are somehow at risk of being undermined."

