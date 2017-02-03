Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tánaiste to crime families: 'You will not win'

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 11:28 am

The Tánaiste and justice minister has warned the Kinihan and other crime families they will not win.

Frances Fitzgerald's comments come as this weekend is the first anniversary of the shooting at the Regency Hotel.

David Byrne was shot dead as part of the Kinihan - Hutch feud.

Since the start of the year Gardai have seized quantities of guns and ammunition they say have saved lives, and also seized huge quantities of drugs.

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said the Government and the gardaí will not give up: "These gangs think they are above the law.

"Individuals sometimes think they are above the law.

"The message from me and from Government is that no one is above the law.

"It may take time, but you will not win and there is no let up, we will be relentless in doing everything that is necessary.

"You can see the resources that were put in in the last year by Government."

