Tánaiste promises re-evaluation after experts claims 40% of tower blocks breach fire safety rules

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald says there will be a re-evaluation of fire safety here in the wake of the Grenfell tower fire in London.

Ms Fitzgerald has heard claims in the Dáil that 40% of apartment blocks here may not meet fire safety standards.

The inferno and loss of life in the London tower block was raised in the Dáil this afternoon by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

He said we have had warnings from experts and the fire brigade that Grenfell could happen here.

He said: "Kevin Hollingsworth said that 40% of the buildings, of the multi-occupancy units, that were built in the period of the Celtic Tiger are fire hazards."

The Tánaiste says the loss of life in fires here has been halved since 2001.

Frances Fitzgerald admits we do need to examine recent builds and that the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy acted on this immediately last week.

She said: "I think you raise very relevant issues. As you say, not just the UK and Ireland, and I'm sure internationally, what happened in Grenfell will prompt a re-evaluation of the approach to fire safety, particularly in high-rise buildings.

"And Ireland should be no different and will be no different."

She also promised the review would determine if building standards are up to task and that there is sufficient personnel for enforcement.