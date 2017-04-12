Tánaiste: No money for thousands of drivers wrongly convicted in court

The Tánaiste and justice minister has admitted she has no money allocated in her budget this year to compensate thousands of people wrongly convicted in court.

Almost 15,000 people could be entitled to claim for compensation after being taken to court for motoring offences when they should have only received penalty points and a fine.

Frances Fitzgerald has told the justice committee they still have no idea what the compensation cost will be: "The question of compensation has clearly not been determined at this point.

"We have to wait and see how the courts deal with that issue, before there can be any estimate.

"Whether and if there is compensation, what the scale of that might be, that is yet to be determined."