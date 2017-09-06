Home»Breaking News»ireland

Syrian White Helmets honoured with 2016 Tipperary International Peace Prize

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 03:20 pm

The 2016 Tipperary International Peace Prize has been awarded to the Syrian White Helmets.

The ceremony took place in Ballykisteen Hotel, Limerick Junction, earlier this afternoon.

The award is “a testament to the enormous bravery and courage shown” by the White Helmets, the convention said in a statement.

The White Helmets have been able “to save the greatest number of lives in the shortest possible time and to minimise further injury and damage to property.”

The White Helmets have saved more than 100,000 people, while 192 of the unarmed volunteers have lost their lives.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are very happy to receive this peace prize because it means that there are still people around the world who support our mission to protect lives, and that the voices for peace are much stronger than the voices for war.”

Activities carried out in war torn areas include search and rescue missions after bombings, medical and civilian evacuation and essential service delivery.

They also carry out in repair works, such as securing damaged buildings and reconnecting electricity and water services in affected towns.

