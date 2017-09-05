Home»Breaking News»ireland

SVP's Dublin branch looking for new premises after fire

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 03:49 pm

The Society of St Vincent De Paul in Dublin is appealing for help after one of its stores was destroyed in a fire.

A man being questioned by Gardaí about the blaze has since been released.

The fire broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning at Coolock Village Retail Centre and caused considerable damage to a number of outlets.

Mark O'Brien, Regional Retail Manager for St Vincent De Paul, is looking for help in finding a temporary alternative premises.

She said: "We're appealing for any property owners who may have available space on a short-term basis to get in touch with us.

"We'd be very interested in a short-term let or a pop-up shop or any space where we could continue our operations in the area."

Damage following the fire at Coolock Shopping Centre in Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins


