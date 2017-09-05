Suspended sentences for two Irishmen after fatal blaze at college apartment block

Two Irish people received suspended sentences in connection with the deaths of two students in Belgium.

Malachy Vallely, director of the Leuven Institute for Ireland in Europe and student Shane Bracken have been found guilty of causing involuntary death.

Sara Gibadlo and Dace Zarina died following a fire at the college's apartment block in 2014.

The deceased women were in their second year of a degree in Hotel and Catering Management at the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology when they died in the blaze.

Mr Vallely has received a one-year suspended jail sentence, while Mr Bracken has received a three-month suspended sentence.