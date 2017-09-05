Home»Breaking News»ireland

Suspended sentences for two Irishmen after fatal blaze at college apartment block

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 11:17 am

Two Irish people received suspended sentences in connection with the deaths of two students in Belgium.

Malachy Vallely, director of the Leuven Institute for Ireland in Europe and student Shane Bracken have been found guilty of causing involuntary death.

Sara Gibadlo and Dace Zarina died following a fire at the college's apartment block in 2014.

The deceased women were in their second year of a degree in Hotel and Catering Management at the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology when they died in the blaze.

Mr Vallely has received a one-year suspended jail sentence, while Mr Bracken has received a three-month suspended sentence.

Dace Zarina and Sara Gibadlo


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

IBTS denies there is a delay in transgender donors giving blood

Study finds Irish winters can be bad for our bones, but there is a solution

Dr Eva Orsmond left 'humbled' and 'shocked' after examining Ireland's health divide

Arlene Foster warns over powersharing talks as James Brokenshire meets parties


Today's Stories

Man jailed for assault swears at judge in court

Cork City boundary extension: Ex-lord mayor in scathing attack on opponents

County seeks legal advice on city limits

Small tax cuts on the cards

Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 