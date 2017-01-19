Home»Breaking News»ireland

Survey: Three out of four Irish pharmacies have been victims of crime

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 06:05 am

A new survey has revealed three out of four pharmacies in Ireland have been the victims of crime.

The Irish Pharmacy Union survey has also found that a quarter of incidents were described as violent.

The group says tougher sentencing and measures to tackle shoplifting are needed or it will be forced to take drastic action.

he findings from the survey were described by IPU President Daragh Connolly as “shocking” and he was particularly concerned at the level of violent crimes against pharmacy staff, which he described as “extremely worrying and utterly unacceptable”.

“Almost one in four cases against pharmacies are ‘violent’ in nature, involving not only a physical threat but also a substantial psychological threat to victims.

"It is difficult enough to run a pharmacy in the current environment without being the target for criminal activity that not only has a significant cost factor but more importantly has a detrimental impact on pharmacy staff.

"It is unacceptable that pharmacy owners and their staff are viewed as ‘soft targets’ where the probability of repeat offences is high and the risk of apprehension and penalty is low.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS pharmacy, ireland, crime, victims,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Gardaí search for missing teenager Courtney Twomey

Woman dies in Cork car crash

Young people with mental health problems waiting up to 18 months for services, warns Children's Ombudsman


Today's Stories

Watch: Single teen mum film 'Heartbreak' a viral hit in 24 hours

Gardaí hunt gang after fatal attack in Dublin

‘Cabinet must spend to save young lives’ from suicide

State’s €510m fraud savings in 2016

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 