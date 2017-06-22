Home»Breaking News»ireland

Surgeon who treated Grenfell fire victims says Ireland 'decades behind' in coping with similar tragedy

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 01:42 pm

A leading Irish trauma surgeon says our health system would not cope with a large-scale terrorist attack or tragedy.

Morgan McMonagle treated patients following recent attacks in London and the Grenfell fire disaster in which at least 79 people died.

He says Ireland is lagging decades behind when it comes to major incidents as we still do not have a Level One trauma centre.

Mr McMonagle says we have the highly trained staff, but not the system to co-ordinate them in an emergency.

He said: "My biggest fear is that we are decades behind. I would estimate that if you were to open a trauma centre in Dublin tomorrow, it would take about five years to show major, major improvement.

"So how would we respond? I think every individual responds to the best of their ability, but do we have the well-coordinated system to give the best results? I would be anxious that we do not."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy pledges €1.2m for cancer facility for children

DUP: We must not have borders erected between the island of Ireland and the UK

Sinn Féin accuses Govt of 'circumventing the law' by appointing Máire Whelan as judge

Charity claims fire brigade closes 'building site' hotel that was being used to house homeless


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 