Home»Breaking News»ireland

Support network for children of priests launched

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 06:16 pm

A new support network has been launched to support children of Roman Catholic priests.

Coping International is working to support families across the globe and has launched a new website to help people connect.

The group says it is in response to decades of neglect and abuse.

Psychotherapist and founder Vincent Doyle outlines their aim:

"The issue is that children have been hidden, children have been fathered, children have been stigmatised, isolated and manipulated. That's the issue," he said.

"From Coping's perspective we don't want anything to distract from that."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest fighters heading for Syria

The PSNI have been using a private security firm to trace Twitter accounts of alleged trolling officers

Store asked for school trousers with 54" waist

Sinn Féin claim to have solution to long hospital waiting lists


Today's Stories

Theresa May has to rescue ‘clown’ Boris Johnson

Molly Martens ‘stripped of any external dignity’ in prison

Ireland can learn from Britain’s ID card failure

Moves to stave off threat of disease after flooding

Lifestyle

Meet the latest Irish illustrator making stories come alive at Marvel

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 