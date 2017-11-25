Home»Breaking News»ireland

Support for Fine Gael down, according to latest poll

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 06:16 pm

Support for Fine Gael has fallen to 27% - its lowest level of support since Leo Varadkar took over as leader.

The Sunday Business Post's latest Red C Poll quizzed voters this week as controversy dogged the Tánaiste.

Fianna Fáil had a one point gain to 26%, meaning another minority government would be likely if an election is called in the short term.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin, who also tabled a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste, is up two points to 16%.

Independents are down two points to 10% but the Independent Alliance is stable at 4%

Labour, whose Alan Kelly kicked off the controversy with a series of questions to the Department of Justice, remains stable at 6%.

The telephone poll of around 1,000 voters was carried out between last Monday and Thursday.


More in this Section

Gardaí searching for missing Tipperary teenager

Gardaí search for man missing from Dublin care centre

Arlene Foster tells Sinn Féin to 'get serious' about powersharing

Tributes paid as Biddy White Lennon passes away


Today's Stories

Election Crisis: 1992 winter election gave way to a Spring Tide

Call to speed up plans for fetal abnormality scans

Jack, 15, invents 'tractor safe lock' after grandad's farm accident

Election Crisis: Snap election may benefit Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »