Home»Breaking News»ireland

Supermacs appeals to regulator to cancel use of trademarks registered by McDonald's

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 08:41 am

Supermacs has asked the EU regulator to cancel the use of the Big Mac and other trademarks registered by McDonald's.

It is the first substantial move made by the Irish fast food chain after suffering a blow in the international trademark war with the multinational food giant.

Supermacs has accused McDonald's of trademark bullying by registering names and storing them away to damage future competitors.

Founder Pat McDonagh says McDonald's has trademarked the SnackBox despite not actually offering the product.

Supermacs plans to expand in the UK, EU and Australia, but McDonald's has objected on the grounds it would cause market confusion.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on political parties in North ahead of power sharing deadline

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Tech firm Citrix to create 150 jobs in Dublin

Cannabis worth €300,000 seized at industrial unit in Meath


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 