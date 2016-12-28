Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sugar tax could be back on political agenda for 2017

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:22 pm

A sugar tax for Ireland could be back on the agenda in the New Year.

It comes as health experts study a new UK survey that shows 8 out of 10 people aged between 40 and 60 are overweight, drink too much, or don't exercise enough.

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar has previously called for a 20% tax on sugar-sweetened drinks in an effort to tackle obesity here, and the Irish Heart Foundation have also argued for action to tackle the problem.

Gym boss Jason Thompson has seen these problems first hand: "I'd say the 40 to 60 age range is probably about 80% of our clientele.

"They just want to get results. Generally they come to us when they have tried everything else and it hasn't necessarily worked for them, because we all have busy lives these days."

