Stunned Cork couple win €500k on Euromillions ticket bought on a whim

There was a Quick Pick winning ticket collected today after a family syndicate from Cork City cashed in their EuroMillions Plus win of €500,000.

The husband of the family was stunned by their good fortune, stating that he hadn't even planned to purchase a ticket until another customer ahead of him in the queue bought one on Tuesday August 22.

“We very rarely buy EuroMillions tickets which makes the win more incredible," he said.

"I was standing in the queue of the shop and the fella in front of me asked for a quick-pick EuroMillions ticket. It was a case of monkey see, monkey do because I had no intention of buying a ticket until that," he added.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought on Saturday August 19 at J.J. O’Driscoll’s Superstore on the Ballinlough Road on the Southside of Cork City.

The wife of the family said that they were completely unaware of their win until her sister asked her if she had checked the ticket.

“When the news of the local win spread, my sister rang me the following day jokingly asking if we’d won. I had no idea we even had a ticket so it definitely came as a shock when my husband produced the winning ticket in front of my eyes," she said.

She said that they are going to try to be sensible with their winnings.

“We would like to think that we’ll be sensible with the win so the mortgage will be paid once the cheque clears and after that we’ll discuss new cars and holidays homes and whatnot," she added.

The National Lottery have also confirmed that the winning ticketholder of Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth €9,485,078 has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their prize.

The lucky ticket holder who purchased the lucky Quick Pick ticket at the Spar Store on Talbot Street in Dublin 1 on Saturday has indicated that they will keep their win private.

A Mayo player also pocketed €50,000 on a €5 Congratulations scratch card.

The Ballina student was joined by his family as he collected his winnings today.