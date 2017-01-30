Home»Breaking News»ireland

Study: 42% of boys are fitter than girls

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:10 am

A new study on teenagers' fitness levels has found that 42% of boys are fitter than girls.

The results of a fitness challenge, carried out by researchers at Dublin City University, found that the gap between boys and girls widens as they move through secondary school.

Almost 23,000 secondary school pupils took part in the Irish Life Health Schools Fitness Challenge last year.

Professor Niall Moyna from the Centre for Preventive Medicine at DCU, says there are a number of reasons why girls' fitness levels decrease: "For young girls, other things become more important, friends actually if your friends don't take part in sport, you tend to withdraw aswell.

"A lot of girls don't find competitive sport appealing, I think particularly with physical education in Ireland, even today talk to someone in their 30s and 40s and it is a negative feeling immediately."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fitness, boy, girls, dublin city university,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Enda Kenny to ignore calls to cancel trip to Donald Trump

Breath test hoped to speed up diagnosis of two forms of cancer

Fishing trawler crew rescued off Dublin coast

Lack of units to treat abused children


Today's Stories

Charlie Flanagan ‘to make Irish views known’ to senior Republicans

Complaint to gardaí over Bessborough file alterations

Concerns grow over private appeals tribunals

Rebel priest Fr Tony Flannery wants papal nuncio, Archbishop Charles Browne, removed

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 