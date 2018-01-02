Home»Breaking News»ireland

Storm Eleanor: 50,000 ESB customers withour power amid flooding and high winds

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 05:28 pm

Update 7.38pm: ESB has said approximately 50,000 customers are without power as Storm Eleanor brings floods and high winds to the country.

Met Éireann is reporting poor driving conditions in Connacht and the midlands as the storm tracks eastwards.

Check your local area on ESB's PowerCheck here.

Met Éireann has also recorded winds of up to 139km/hr.

Update 6.36pm: Galway city centre has been hit by serious flooding as a result of Storm Eleanor.

The docks area of the city is impassable due to rising flood waters and Salthill Prom has been closed.

In County Cork, emergency services are dealing with flooding in Bantry town.

There are also reports of flooding in Midleton and on Union Quay in Cork city.

Met Éireann has reported gusts of almost 140 kilometres per hour at Mace Head in Co Galway.

A status Orange alert remains in place for much of the country as the storm moves across Ireland this evening.

Earlier:

Met Éireann is warning that Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening.

Tonight will turn stormy with strong gale to force winds over Munster and Leinster.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway.

Lahinch this evening. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

"Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h., are expected," it said.

There is a risk of coastal flooding with very high seas along coastal coasts.

A spell of heavy and locally thundery rain in the east and north will track northeastwards with the risk of flooding locally.

Elsewhere heavy showers with the risk of thundery downpours.

There is also a yellow rainfall warning for Connacht and Donegal.

"Some thundery downpours expected in places this afternoon and early evening with falls of 20 to 25 mm in some parts," Met Éireann said.

Lahinch this evening. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

The warnings are in place from 4pm to 10pm this evening.

Tomorrow will be windy and showery with strong winds.

Top temperatures for Wednesday between 7C and 10C with many showers, some with hail and thunder.

Digital Desk


