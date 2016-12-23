Storm Barbara forcing diversions for Christmas flights into Ireland

High winds are forcing flights into Dublin and Cork airports to divert to other airfields, writes Patrick Flynn.

Met Éireann has two weather warnings as Storm Barbara sweeps across Ireland.

Winds at Dublin and Cork are already reported to have gusted up to over 85 kilometres an hour.

Aircraft on approach to Dublin are being advised to expect a holding time of at least 30 minutes - however some crews who had been holding for some time have already diverted to other airports.

Some flight delays @DublinAirport due to high winds, weather expected to improve in the afternoon. Check with your airline for latest info. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 23, 2016

An Aer Lingus Regional flight from Leeds to Dublin has already diverted to Belfast.

Aer Lingus Regional flight EI-3721, also operated by Stobart Air, has diverted to Shannon.

Lufthansa flight 978 from Frankfurt to Dublin and Ryanair flight from Milan to Dublin have also diverted to the mid west airport.

Further diversions are expected in the coming hours as wind speeds rise.

Today was expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas season at Dublin Airport.