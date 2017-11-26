Home»Breaking News»ireland

Still no decision on ownership of new National Maternity Hospital

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 11:25 am

There is still no decision as to who will own the new National Maternity Hospital.

It has been five months since a row broke out over the facility which is to be built on land owned by the Religious Sisters of Charity.

Health Minister Simon Harris said that the building would remain in state ownership after concerns were raised that the ownership could prevent certain procedures being carried out.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the Minister’s spokesperson said good progress has been made but it is unclear whether a deal will be reached before the end of the year.

Planning permission for the new hospital to be built on the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin was granted in August.

The 244-bed hospital will replace the existing maternity hospital at Holles St in Dublin city centre.

The €300m facility will be five-six storeys high and includes an extension to the existing multi-storey car park on the campus.


KEYWORDS

National Maternity HospitalSimon Harris

