Stephen Donnelly denies he was offered incentive to join Fianna Fáil

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 11:52 am

Stephen Donnelly has denied that he was offered an incentive to join Fianna Fáil.

The former Social Democrat announced last week that he was to become a member of Micheál Martin's party.

Deputy Donnelly started political life as an Independent TD for Wicklow six years ago.

His recent change of allegiance has prompted speculation about a potential post in future, but Mr Donnelly says he hasn't been offered anything:

“There were absolutely no carrots or anything like that and I would put myself very far down the back of a very long queue of good and capable people.

“It’s not about that. There are strong independents who actually have done a very good job and continue to do a very good job but, for me, I had pretty much gone as far as I could and wanted to join a team.”

