Stephen Donnelly denies he was offered incentive to join Fianna Fáil

Stephen Donnelly has denied that he was offered an incentive to join Fianna Fáil.

The former Social Democrat announced last week that he was to become a member of Micheál Martin's party.

Deputy Donnelly started political life as an Independent TD for Wicklow six years ago.

His recent change of allegiance has prompted speculation about a potential post in future, but Mr Donnelly says he hasn't been offered anything:

“There were absolutely no carrots or anything like that and I would put myself very far down the back of a very long queue of good and capable people.

“It’s not about that. There are strong independents who actually have done a very good job and continue to do a very good job but, for me, I had pretty much gone as far as I could and wanted to join a team.”