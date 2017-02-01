Home»Breaking News»ireland

State withdraws charge against disabled woman accused of harassing 98fm presenter

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 05:59 pm

The State has withdrawn a charge against a disabled woman who was accused of harassing a 98FM presenter, writes Conor Gallagher.

Geraldine Delahunty with an address at Convent Lawns, Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin faced a single count contrary to section 10 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for alleged harassment of Dublin Talks co-host Jeremy Dixon from August 4, 2014, until January 16, 2015.

The allegation related to social media communications.

Today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court counsel for the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi to the charge, meaning it is not being proceeded with.

A previous hearing heard that a psychologist had prepared a report for the defence stating the Ms Delahunty was incapable of standing trial. The report stated this situation was not likely to improve or change with time or medication

Fiona Murphy BL, defending, said it was more of a disability issue rather than a psychiatric issue. She said the woman, who is in her 40s, “lives the life of a child” and is in the care of her parents. Counsel said she required constant supervision.

Last week the Director of Public Prosecutions said it wanted an independent expert to examine Ms Delahunty. Dean Kelly BL, for the prosecution, accepted there had been a delay by the DPP in responding to the defence report which was issued in July.

Mr Kelly told that hearing that the prosecution was not taking the position that the contents of the report were disputed. The case had been adjourned today when the prosecution withdrew the charge completely.

