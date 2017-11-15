Home»Breaking News»ireland

St Vincent De Paul expects 50,000 families will seek help this winter

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 07:02 am

The charity St Vincent De Paul says it expects that 50,000 families will seek its help this winter.

The group is launching its annual appeal later, and says many people are still struggling despite the improvement in the economy.

SVP National President Kieran Stafford says the charity hasn't seen any real change in poverty levels.

He said: "We see no improvement with the people we are helping on a week to week basis.

"This year we expect to have visited125,000 homes, these are people who are looking for help with the basics, food fuel, in some cases rent and in some cases transport costs."


