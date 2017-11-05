Home»Breaking News»ireland

Spacey and Weinstein publicity 'helping survivors of sexual violence speak up'

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 09:32 am

Survivors of sexual violence are starting to feel more confident about coming forward, according to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

It comes following the high-profile allegations against Hollywood figures Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, CEO Noeline Blackwell says survivors are finding it easier to speak openly about their experiences.

"It's one of the key things for our society, that people are able to openly talk about sexual harassment, that people are able to call it what it is when it happens," she said.

"If it continues, we will have a significant change in our culture."

