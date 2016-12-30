Son of Kennedys advisor tipped to be next US Ambassador to Ireland

Reports in the US suggest Donald Trump will name the son of an advisor to the Kennedys as the new Irish Ambassador.

The New York Times reports Brian Burns, a businessman and lawyer and friend of Trump's, is the frontrunner to become ambassador to Ireland.

Burns' father was an advisor to Joe Kennedy, father of former US President John F Kennedy.

He is the grandson of Irish immigrants, with roots in Co Kerry.

He is also a member of the Irish America Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 2013.

In 1963, he was named the youngest director of the American Irish Foundation, which was established that year by John F Kennedy and Irish President Eamon de Valera.

The current US Ambassador to Ireland is Kevin F O'Malley.