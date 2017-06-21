Someone's won €250k in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,346,346.
However, one ticket did scoop tonight's Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.
The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 9, 14, 17, 21, 25 and 27. The bonus number was 1.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 player won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
