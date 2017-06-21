Home»Breaking News»ireland

Someone's won €250k in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 09:07 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,346,346.

However, one ticket did scoop tonight's Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 9, 14, 17, 21, 25 and 27. The bonus number was 1.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 21, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 23


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 17
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 27


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,346,346

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 player won prizes.

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 31
    • 44
    • 47
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 1


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 31
    • 44
    • 47
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 1


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 13
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 28
    • 26


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 15
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 15
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 16


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,346,346

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 player won prizes.

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,346,346

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 player won prizes.

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,346,346

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 player won prizes.

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Lotto

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Sinn Féin: UK government 'going through the motions' in powersharing talks

'Devastating how much a single event can destroy a person': Husband of pregnant Malak Thawley, who died in surgery

Jobstown trial: 'All he is doing is holding a banner walking up the road, with some old dears from Tallaght'


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 