Home»Breaking News»ireland

Someone in Ireland has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:13 pm

Someone in Ireland is €500,000 richer today as the National Lottery confirmed there was a winner in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

Players from Co Meath are being urged to check their tickets as the lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold in JR’s First Stop store in Ashbourne Town Centre, Co Meath.

Store owner of JR's First Shop in Ashbourne, Rod Cosgrave has said he is thrilled after hearing the news.

"I’m delighted, I just found out this morning so I’ve been saying it to everyone who comes into the shop and encouraging them to spread the word," he said.

"It would be fantastic if it was a local but I honestly haven’t got a clue who it could be. The news is spreading fast so there’s a great buzz about the town now!”

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 07, 18, 24, 37, 50.

If you are the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lotto syndicate plans to donate some of 'life-changing' €500k jackpot to local charities

Parents of 20-year-old GAA man who suffered stroke on pitch seeking public's help to raise funds

'If you did anything wrong you were put down in the hole,' recalls Magdalene laundries survivor at rally

PSNI investigating loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry arrest two men


Today's Stories

Calls for Ireland to establish a national space agency

Search for suitable ‘injecting room’ site in Dublin

Family seeks answers over father’s death

No seat on bus for 2,000 pupils

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 