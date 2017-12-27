Home»Breaking News»ireland

Someone in Co. Meath has until tomorrow to claim a cool half million Euromillions prize

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

There is a call for lotto players in County Meath to check their tickets as someone could have a winning ticket worth half a million euro.

The Euromillions plus draw worth €500,000 was won on Tuesday, September 26, but has yet to be claimed.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on September 25 at the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne.

The 90-day claim period ends tomorrow.

Miriam Donohue, spokesperson for the National Lottery, said: "We're doing a huge appeal today to people particularly in Co. Meath where the ticket was bought to check those tickets to see if you are holding onto this wonderful prize.

"The lucky player holding onto this very valuable ticket has until the close of business on Thursday to come into the National Lottery to make their claim or to call us on Thursday morning to let us know they have the ticket."


