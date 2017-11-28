Someone in a Sligo village is €500,000 richer today

Residents of Ballygalwey in Co Sligo are being urged to check their lottery tickets following the €500,000 Daily Million Plus win last night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at McTiernan’s Daybreak filling station in Ballygalwey.

The winning numbers for the Daily Million Plus top prize were:

15, 16, 20, 27, 30, 39 and the Bonus was 04.

"It’s incredible, we still cannot believe it! I got the call from the National Lottery late last night and it still feels like a dream," said shop owner Antoinette McTiernan.

"We are situated in a rural area in Co. Sligo so we would have a lot of local customers who rely on our Post Office, shop and filling station for their day to day essentials. We certainly hope it’s a local winner."

Ms McTiernan said she is happy someone won a huge sum so close to Christmas.

"Make no mistake about it, it’s a massive win. €500,000 would mean a great deal to somebody living in rural Ireland. We are absolutely over the moon for the winner we hope that they enjoy this life-altering win so close to Christmas."

So far this year there have been six top prizes won across the Daily Million draws with three Daily Million top prizes of €1 million sold in Dublin (2) and Belmullet in Co. Mayo while two other Million Plus prizes of €500,000 were won in Dublin.

The National Lottery asks all players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.