Home»Breaking News»ireland

Social media campaign launched to find missing Irish woman in France

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 03:36 pm

A major social media campaign has been launched to find missing woman Eimear Noonan in France.

The 21-year-old is from East Clare and has been living in a town south of Lyon working at a local school.

She has not been seen since Wednesday and had not informed work she would be absent.


Fianna Fail TD for Clare, Timmy Dooley, explains why they are asking to share the information about Eimear.

"They're appealing to their friends across Ireland to share this story across social media platforms.

"They're asking for anyone who has contacts in the Lyon area of France to share the story among their friend bases there."


KEYWORDS

missing person

More in this Section

Direct rule in Northern Ireland 'not an option', says Gerry Adams

Rio Olympics ticket-touting court case suspended

Student who designed a unique assisted shaving device wins SciFest 2017

Pair arrrested after house searched in Co Tipperary


Today's Stories

Pat Hickey OCI court case suspended

Armed gardaí to patrol Rathkeale during Christmas influx of Travellers

Locations in Cork City identified for supervised injecting facility

Cosgrave’s home still under Garda protection

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »