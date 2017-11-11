Social media campaign launched to find missing Irish woman in France

A major social media campaign has been launched to find missing woman Eimear Noonan in France.

The 21-year-old is from East Clare and has been living in a town south of Lyon working at a local school.

She has not been seen since Wednesday and had not informed work she would be absent.





Fianna Fail TD for Clare, Timmy Dooley, explains why they are asking to share the information about Eimear.

"They're appealing to their friends across Ireland to share this story across social media platforms.

"They're asking for anyone who has contacts in the Lyon area of France to share the story among their friend bases there."

Retweet and share please. pic.twitter.com/INpfw36LDc — Conor McManus (@ConorMcManus_15) November 10, 2017

Hey guys, Eimear Noonan has gone missing in the south of France. Please share, especially if you have contacts in area. pic.twitter.com/INdVt2pZrc — Laura O’C (@laur4gnes) November 10, 2017