Home»Breaking News»ireland

Snow reported in parts of Mayo as motorists urged to drive with care

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 07:32 am

It's a cold start to the day - with snow reported in parts of Mayo.

Met Éireann says there's a significant risk of frost and ice on roads today as temperatures will only reach between 3 and 6 degrees.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe says scattered snow showers are likely - mainly in Connacht and Ulster.

"A dusting of snow on lower levels anywhere is possible during the course of today, but the bulk of it will be on high ground."

Motorists are being urged to drive with care today, with widespread icy patches on roads.

Black ice is a particular danger on sheltered roads.

Road Safety Authority CEO Moyagh Murdoch says it is also important to remove all ice and snow from your car.

"That means to make sure to have the scraper in their car and the de-icer, and also if they're heading off in the morning and the windows are frosted up, to make sure they get them properly de-iced."


KEYWORDS

roadsmotoristsicewinter

More in this Section

50 new jobs to be created in Kilkenny

Buncrana tragedy will stay with RNLI members 'for a very long time'

88% of murdered woman in Ireland are killed by a man they know

Householders count cost of flooding in Laois as humanitarian effort continues


Today's Stories

Gardaí won’t be disciplined over false breath tests

Convicted garda resigns from force

Government back from brink - but FG parliamentary party told to prepare for vote in mid-January

Rehab to rebrand to reflect strategy

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis Elizabeth Friedlander designed covers for Penguin books before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »