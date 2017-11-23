Home»Breaking News»ireland

Snow and and ice alert in place as temperatures set to drop to -4C

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 04:16 pm

It is looking like a cold one tonight.

Met Éireann is warning of low temperatures overnight with a snow and ice alert in place for parts of the country from tomorrow.

The weather forecaster is predicting temperatures will drop to -4C in places tonight.

A yellow alert for snow and ice has been issued from 5am on Friday morning until lunchtime on Saturday, with scattered snow showers likely in Ulster and Connacht.

Met Éireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack said untreated roads may be icy.

"For the Midlands it is actually going to freeze tonight. So we've got -3C tonight and there could be some icy patches on untreated roads," she said.

"There will be some snow tonight in Donegal mountains, Cork, Connacht. Even on low lying levels, there could be some in the form of showers - so we're not expecting a widespread blanket of snow," she added.


