Smock Alley Theatre hosts Dublin Book Festival today

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 07:54 am

Irish writers and publishers will be celebrated today as part of the Dublin Book Festival.

The festival, now in its 11th year, will feature a range of events from readings and interviews to workshops and debates.

Most of the events are free and take place at the Smock Alley Theatre in Temple Bar.

Programme director Julianne Mooney says the festival tries to celebrate all that Irish books have to offer.

"The festival brings together Irish writers and publishers and we want to bring them to meet the audiences," she said.

"There's such a wealth of work coming out from Irish publishers and our Irish writers, and this is really a celebration of books of all kinds."


