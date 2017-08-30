Small businesses affected in Donegal floods to get €2m

€2m is to be given to businesses and organisations affected by recent flooding in Donegal.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe says the emergency humanitarian assistance will be provided to those who were unable to secure flood insurance.

A similar measure was introduced as a result of Storm Desmond, which struck in 2015/2016.

Minister Kehoe said: "I felt that a similar scheme would be beneficial to small businesses and sports organisations and other organisations in Donegal.

"Following my visit there last week, I have seen the devastation that flooding has caused, so I immediately went to government with a proposal to reinstate the Red Cross Humanitarian Scheme for small businesses."