Home»Breaking News»ireland

Small businesses affected in Donegal floods to get €2m

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 05:57 am

€2m is to be given to businesses and organisations affected by recent flooding in Donegal.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe says the emergency humanitarian assistance will be provided to those who were unable to secure flood insurance.

A similar measure was introduced as a result of Storm Desmond, which struck in 2015/2016.

Minister Kehoe said: "I felt that a similar scheme would be beneficial to small businesses and sports organisations and other organisations in Donegal.

"Following my visit there last week, I have seen the devastation that flooding has caused, so I immediately went to government with a proposal to reinstate the Red Cross Humanitarian Scheme for small businesses."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irishman's footage of his family's evacuation shows extent of Texas floods

Legal experts want Minister to delay rollout of new Public Services Card

HSE hits out at 'emotional terrorism' tactics of HPV vaccine opponents

Gardaí arrest fighters heading for Syria


Today's Stories

Theresa May has to rescue ‘clown’ Boris Johnson

Molly Martens ‘stripped of any external dignity’ in prison

Ireland can learn from Britain’s ID card failure

Moves to stave off threat of disease after flooding

Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 