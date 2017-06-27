Skin cancer on the rise in Ireland

Skin cancer is a growing problem in Ireland.

New figures from the National Cancer Registry shows Ireland topped a thousand cases of the disease for the first time in 2014.

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Rupert Barry says Irish skin types are especially at risk.

"Genetically we are a fair skinned race, blue hair, fair hair and freckly skin, we burn easily and tan rather poorly.

"Some people think because they don't tan that means they don't have any problems with the sun when actually they are the people that are more at risk of getting potentially skin cancer on a long-term basis from excessive sun exposure," he said.