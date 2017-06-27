Home»Breaking News»ireland

Skin cancer on the rise in Ireland

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 09:39 am

Skin cancer is a growing problem in Ireland.

New figures from the National Cancer Registry shows Ireland topped a thousand cases of the disease for the first time in 2014.

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Rupert Barry says Irish skin types are especially at risk.

"Genetically we are a fair skinned race, blue hair, fair hair and freckly skin, we burn easily and tan rather poorly.

"Some people think because they don't tan that means they don't have any problems with the sun when actually they are the people that are more at risk of getting potentially skin cancer on a long-term basis from excessive sun exposure," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Council vote to green light redevelopment of protected warehouses in Cork

Limerick and Dublin appoint new Lord Mayors amidst war of words in the Treaty County

Gardai investigating Carlow attack anxious to speak to couple seen in area

Senior judges make historic intervention in judicial appointments row


Today's Stories

Shots fired at Traveller halting site after acquittal

Judges warn of ‘flaws’ in judicial reform

Half of sexual violence centre’s clients did not report incident to gardaí

Couple separated for first time in 63 years of marriage

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 