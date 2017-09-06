Home»Breaking News»ireland

Skeletal remains unearthed at house in Dundalk

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 08:24 pm

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at a house in Dundalk town.

Gardaí were contacted shortly before 5pm by construction workers on a site at Mary Street North where remains were unearthed at the rear of a house.

Gardaí attended the scene and the local coroner has been contacted.

The services of a forensic anthropologist have been sought and the scene has been preserved.

Gardaí have said that no further information is available at this time and they have opened a line of enquiry.


