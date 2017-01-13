Site announced for Cork Educate Together primary school

Progress has been made on the development of the Rochestown Educate Together National School in Rochestown, Co Cork.

Last night Cork Fine Gael former TD Jerry Buttimer tweeted that an agreement had been reached on a site to accomodate the school.

Mr Buttimer also said the site acquisition would now progress to conveyancing stage.

An agreement has been reached on a site to accommodate the new Rochestown ETNS. Site acquisition will now progress to conveyancing stage pic.twitter.com/YAR1BPF718 — Jerry Buttimer (@jerrybuttimer) January 12, 2017

His tweet followed an earlier Tweet by Minister Simon Coveney who also confirmed the news.

progress for Rochestown ET primary school with Dept of Ed. offer to purchase site being accepted by site owner - legals to be finalised now — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 12, 2017

The Department of Education has said: “The Department has reached Agreement in Principle in respect of a site to accommodate Douglas Rochestown ETNS. The achievement of agreement in principle is a significant milestone in the site acquisition process and the Department will endeavour to complete the conveyancing process as soon as possible.”

The Educate Together organisation have said they are delighted at the news.

Responding to the announcement, Niall Wall, Regional Development Officer for Educate Together said: “This is wonderful news and has been received with relief and joy by Educate Together and specially by the school community.”

Mr Wall added: “We look forward the location of the site being announced and to the project moving to design and planning stages and then ultimately to the construction of the new building.”

Mr Wall concluded: “This will be a boon to the school’s Board of Management, School Principal, Dr. Alan Sheehan, Staff, pupils and parents of the school as this wonderful school community grows and thrives in the Douglas-Rochestown area.”