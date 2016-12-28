Home»Breaking News»ireland

SIPTU to ballot 25,000 members for strike action at hospitals

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:54 pm

Hospital Emergency Departments could be facing further disruption in the new year - by support staff.

SIPTU is balloting over 25,000 members for strike action at the country's main hospitals.

The Union says it is over a failure by the HSE to implement parts of the public sector pay agreements in the past - rather than future pay demands.

Nurses have already voted for industrial action over working conditions.

SIPTU's Paul Bell says they'll ballot porters, catering staff and others working in ED's; "Some of our professional colleagues who provide certain services, diagnostics and so forth, they may also become involved because they have become impacted on by the behaviour of the Heath Service Executive.

"But we want to assure the public that we have wanted to resolve these issues for the past 15 months and the Work Place Relations has been involved in one or two of them."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hospital, stirke action, emergency,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Demand for Irish passports soars to record high

Christmas time 'particularly difficult' for domestic abuse victims

Government pledges to increase number of special needs assistants

Gardaí search for missing woman last seen on Christmas morning


Today's Stories

GPs will get help to invest in X-ray systems

Calls to end Killarney’s Unesco status due to lack of conservation

New laws will give extra rights to victims of crime

Closed landfills may be mined for ‘waste’

Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 