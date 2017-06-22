Home»Breaking News»ireland

SIPTU recommends acceptance of new public sector pay deal

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 04:03 pm

SIPTU has recommended that its members vote in favour of a new public sector pay deal.

It comes after more than 20 organisations reached a deal with the Government in recent weeks on a pay agreement to follow the Lansdowne Road deal.

SITPU said the agreement - known as Lansdowne 2 - has more positive elements than negative.

The National Executive Council of SIPTU said: "Having considered the matter in full, we have decided to recommend acceptance of the proposals, on balance, as the benefits, such as the protections against outsourcing in particular, as well as other positive elements, outweigh the potential for what might be gained by running the risk of rejection.

"In the event of acceptance, we will vigorously pursue implementation of all elements of the proposals. In particular, we will insist on full implementation of Clause 4.1.3. which envisages a process to satisfactorily resolve the issue of pay for new entrants."

They will ballot their members between July 3 and August 9, with the votes being counted on August 10.

Earlier this week the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors announced it is getting legal advice on the draft deal.

