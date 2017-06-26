Siptu members in Cork County Council serve notice of industrial action

Siptu members in Cork County Council have served notice of industrial action tomorrow morning, in a row over staffing levels in road maintenance crews, and other services.

The staff will down tools for four hours from 8.30am tomorrow.

In a statement, Siptu said the row concerns a management refusal to recruit more staff.

Siptu organiser Con Casey, said: "This action results from a management refusal to engage with the workforce planning process and recruit more staff to adequately delivery statutory services."

He said a Co Council proposal issued last Friday was "insufficient to address the issues involved".