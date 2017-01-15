Siptu calls Bus Eireann treatment of staff 'totally unacceptable'

Bus Eireann's €13m overtime bill is threatening to spark a huge industrial relations row.

The semi-state transport company is facing route closures amid financial troubles and bosses are trying to find ways to cut their costs.

However unions have warned that workers wages should not be touched.

Yesterday the general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot O’Leary, said staff will oppose any cuts "vigorously" and warned that the situation may lead to industrial action "of one form or another over the next number of weeks and months".

Trade unions have also called on Bus Éireann management to begin communicating with workers over the funding crisis at the company.

Siptu sector organiser Willie Noone said information is appearing in the media while staff are left in the dark.

He said: "It appears that there is a strategy of putting out to the media a number of variations of plans that may be put to us.

"Maybe it is a bit of kite flying going on in relation to which of these plans is acceptable - but it is not working.

"All this is doing is really galvanising the workforce in opposition to any sort of plans that the company are coming out with at this stage because of the way they are treating their staff - it is totally unacceptable."

Trade union Unite has called for the Grant Thornton report on the company to be published along with the terms of reference given to the consultants.

Unite Regional Officer Willie Quigley said: "For almost a week our members have been subjected to a barrage of leaks in the media. These leaks have included details from a consultants’ report which has not been seen by unions, and suggestions that management is preparing to meet unions to discuss 'implementation' of this unseen report - despite the fact that unions have yet to receive any invitation to talks.

"It is time to stop leaking and start talking. In the first instance, I am calling on the Minister to publish both the report and the terms of reference given to the consultants, so that all stakeholders - including the travelling public - are fully informed."

He then called for talks between the sides to resolve the dispute.

Mr Quigley said: "It should be noted that management has already accepted that pay increases must form part of any talks.

"The difficulties currently facing Bus Eireann can only be resolved through a transparent engagement between all stakeholders."