Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin will not nominate candidate for role of deputy first minister

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 09:38 pm

Sinn Féin has announced that it will not be nominating a candidate for the role of deputy first minister tomorrow, when the Stormont Assembly reconvenes.

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire will have to call an election if Sinn Féin and the DUP fail to put forward candidates for the positions of first and deputy first minister by 5pm tomorrow evening.

Northern Secretary, James Brokenshire

In a press release issued this evening, Sinn Féin Assembly Member Michelle O'Neill called for an election, saying "the people must be allowed to have their say".

She said there is no longer any basis for credible negotiations to reinstate the institutions and we now must move to an election.

Sinn Féin Assembly Member Michelle O'Neill

The Sinn Fein MLA condemned the Irish goverment for consigning themselves to the role of onlooker and "some sort of impartial referee" - and said this was a fundamental mistake.

Earlier today, Northern Secretary James Brokenshire expressed concern that an election would be divisive and would lead to greater distance between the parties.

He will be responsible for naming an election date, after which parties will have three weeks to form a government.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Sinn Féin, Stormont, Stormont crisis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Brexit will not be derailed by the North's political chaos, says James Brokenshire

Martin McGuinness: Beheading remarks on social media are ‘shameful’

Nicosia ‘dead zone’ - Hubris a threat to NI’s stability

Northern election is increasingly likely

More in this Section

Six deadly things drivers do behind the wheel

Pedestrian killed in Kilkenny road collision

Explosive device discovered in Belfast 'designed to kill police officers'

VIDEO: Sophie Toscan du Plantiers son vows to continue fight for justice until 'last breath'


Today's Stories

Club shaft embedded in golfer’s head after holiday taxi crash in Spain

John Halligan to marry partner in Cork

Boy left brain damaged, blind at birth to get €1.35m

James Reilly rectifies receipt row after referral

Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 