Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin wants tracker mortgage scandal victims given date for compensation

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 10:11 am

Sinn Féin wants victims of the tracker mortgage scandal to be given a date for their compensation.

The party will table a motion later calling for a strict deadline for redress.

In December, the Central Bank disclosed that "at least" 8,200 homeowners were denied a tracker mortgage by their lender.

But Central Bank Governor Philip Lane claims the number affected could be as high as 15,000.

Sinn Fein's Finance Spokesperson is Pearse Doherty (pictured): "What you have at this point in time is hundreds if not thousands of individuals, who still haven't been written to, by their bank to tell them that they are involved and they are going to get their money back.

"So AIB a state-owned bank for instance has 700 individuals who they haven’t written to in terms of the redress at this point in time."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sinn fein, tracker mortgage, compensation,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Michael Noonan: Changes to US tax law will not adversely affect Ireland

NBRU will not attend talks with Bus Éireann today

People who eat seafood are consuming plastic

International Space Station to take call from Irish primary children


Today's Stories

Man texted ‘sexual pictures’ of stepdaughter to woman

First court case of male with anorexia

Woman’s ‘filthy’ leaflet alleged sex abuse

Cork Council launches new online portal to provide access to various services

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 