Sinn Féin wants tracker mortgage scandal victims given date for compensation

Sinn Féin wants victims of the tracker mortgage scandal to be given a date for their compensation.

The party will table a motion later calling for a strict deadline for redress.

In December, the Central Bank disclosed that "at least" 8,200 homeowners were denied a tracker mortgage by their lender.

But Central Bank Governor Philip Lane claims the number affected could be as high as 15,000.

Sinn Fein's Finance Spokesperson is Pearse Doherty (pictured): "What you have at this point in time is hundreds if not thousands of individuals, who still haven't been written to, by their bank to tell them that they are involved and they are going to get their money back.

"So AIB a state-owned bank for instance has 700 individuals who they haven’t written to in terms of the redress at this point in time."