Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin votes in favour of going into Government as junior party

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 09:16 pm

Sinn Féin has voted in favour of entering Government as a junior coalition partner.

It is a departure from its previously stated position that it would only form a coalition as the largest party.

Earlier this evening, the party's deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said they would talk to everybody after the next election.

Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty says the main parties are refusing to go into Government with Sinn Féin so they can maintain the status quo.

He said: "It is in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's interest to keep us out of government. Why? Because they had the run of this place for nearly a hundred years and they have ran it in their own selfish, narrow interests.

"They know that this party Sinn Féin isn't part of the cosy club that wants to cut taxes for the wealthy and their property speculators and developers, while ignoring the chaos in housing and health."


