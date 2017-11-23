Sinn Féin to decide whether to declare no confidence in Tanaiste

Sinn Fein say they will wait until this afternoon to decide whether to declare no confidence in the Tanaiste.

The party says Frances Fitzgerald still has questions to answer regarding the Maurice McCabe controversy and expects her to answer them during leaders’ questions this afternoon.

Last night, Minister Fitzgerald said she had received fresh legal advice that her course of action, not to interfere in the O’Higgins inquiry, was the right one.

But Sinn Fein Senator Niall O’Dhonnghaile said she hadn’t done enough for whistleblowers.

He said: "You tell us again in your opening remarks, everything you have done in your ten years as minister for whistleblowers, but upon reflection, upon looking at the facts put before us, what did you do for whistleblowers in this particular incidence?

"Would you now like to revisit your memory when you have the opportunity here in the Seanad and correct these contradictory accounts on the floor."

Since Monday night, Frances Fitzgerald has faced mounting pressure to answer questions on her handling of an email sent to her in May 2015 – about a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tanaiste was grilled about the controversy, first in the Dail, and last night in the Seanad.

O’Donnghaile says there are still outstanding issues.

Labour say they will support a Sinn Fein motion of no confidence, while Fianna Fail have also said they will give the Tanaiste more time, but could support Sinn Fein, which would leave Leo Varadkar in a very difficult position regarding his deputy.