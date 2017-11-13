Sinn Féin split emerges around Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment

A split has emerged in Sinn Féin after one TD claimed the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment is biased.

Peadar Toibin said there was a lack of balance with 24 witnesses called being pro-choice and only four witnesses being pro-life.

The imbalance has been caused by Pro-Life groups refusing to appear before the Ctte. Don't cry over spilt milk when you intentionally split it yourself just so you can cry https://t.co/98eGMWaQaR — Jonathan O'Brien (@JOBrien_SF) November 12, 2017

His Dáil colleague Jonathan O'Brien said this was because pro-life groups have refused to appear before the committee, telling Mr Toibin not to cry over spilt milk.

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment and Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone said labelling medical practitioners as either pro-choice or pro-life "merely served to engender a polarised debate".

"It's also the case that many of the so called pro choice medical practitioners are medics dealing with Irish women on a daily basis.

Meanwhile another Sinn Féin TD, Eoin O'Broin, said Peadar Toibin was trying to undermine the work of the committee.

"I'm very disappointed that [Peadar Toibin] has aligned himself with Mattie McGrath & Rónán Mullen in trying to undermine the work of Committee & SF reps on it," he tweeted.

He said Mr Toibin's views did not match those of the party.

"Current position as democratically agreed at previous Ard Fheis is Repeal & legislate for rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality. Will be debated at next weeks Ard Fheis & may change," he added.