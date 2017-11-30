Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin Senator leaves party citing concerns about 'serious breaches' of conduct in Galway West

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 05:24 pm

A Sinn Féin Senator has left the party over what he described as "serious breaches" of conduct and "unacceptable behaviour" in his constituency party, writes Elaine Loughlin.

Trevor Ó Clochartaigh, who has been a Sinn Féin senator since 2011, has this afternoon quit the party with immediate effect.

He is the latest of a growing number of Sinn Féin members who have left the party over allegations of bullying, intimidation and misconduct.

Trevor Ó Clochartaigh. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The Galway West politician also raised the way the selection convention in his constituency was being carried out, criticising the decision to "plough ahead" with what he claimed was a pre-determined outcome.

"We have had serious breaches of the Sinn Féin code of conduct in Galway West going unpunished and unacceptable behaviour against me and a number of other members locally, from a small number of ruthless, unscrupulous and ambitious individuals going back a number of years now, which has no place in a modern political party," he said.

Responding to Mr Ó Clochartaigh’s resignation from Sinn Féin this afternoon a Sinn Féin spokesperson said he had been making the case for a two candidate strategy in the Galway West/South Mayo constituency.

“Given the party didn’t make the quota or elect a TD in the last election we were going with a one candidate strategy on this occasion.

“It is clear that Trevor was worried that a democratic vote of party members in the constituency would not select him to contest the election.

“It is clear that Trevor was looking for a clear run at convention and the party wasn’t prepared to bypass our democratic structures to allow for that.

“Given he was arguing just yesterday for a two candidate strategy which he would have been happy to be part of, we are extremely surprised at his decision to leave the party today," the spokesman said.


Related Articles

Mary Lou McDonald faces clear run at Sinn Féin leadership

Toiréasa Ferris hoping to succeed retiring father Martin as Sinn Féin TD

Latest: Sinn Féin states 'there is no place for bullying' in party after Limerick Councillor quits

Gerry Adams to reveal plans to step down as leader at next Sinn Féin ard fheis

More in this Section

Home-alone 17-year-old has baby taken into care after arrest for stealing groceries

'Be brave, Mammy!' 4-year-old shouts encouragement as mum gives birth to baby sister in sitting room

Tipperary syndicate yet to tell families of €7.5m Lotto win which will be used as their legacy

Andrew Gibney found guilty of manslaughter in Mulhuddart stabbing death


Today's Stories

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Leo Varadkar won’t meet party leaders over Brexit approach

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »