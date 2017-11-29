Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Fein motion to widen terms of Reference of Disclosures Tribunal rejected

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 08:13 pm

The Government and Fianna Fail have rejected Sinn Fein’s motion to widen the terms of Reference of the Disclosures Tribunal.

They say they believe the terms of reference already provide for Ministers and former Ministers to be questioned.

However Fianna Fail’s Justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has suggested asking the chairman, Peter Charleton if he’d like to see wider parameters for the Tribunal.

"If the chairman turned around and said in light of recent revelations I need the terms of refernce slightly amended in order to enable me to investigate this issue we would all, no doubt, agree to that."


KEYWORDS

Charleton Tribunal

Related Articles

Absence of records on whistleblower Maurice McCabe looked like cover-up, Charleton tribunal hears

Charleton tribunal hears of threats made against the life of Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison

Senior garda had no malice towards whistleblower, Charleton tribunal told

Senior garda in Donegal tells Charleton Tribunal she did not deliberately omit making a note

More in this Section

Care home residents cash used to buy tablet computers wthout their knowledge - report

'Psycopath' jailed for two years for killing and cooking dog for pet food

Fr Peter McVerry: Homelessness is now 'beyond a crisis'; Taoiseach must 'declare national emergency'

Aer Lingus cabin crew member dismissed after she was found to be over company alcohol limit


Today's Stories

Cork a big winner at Bord Gáis Energy Book Awards

Nightclub patron punched bouncer

Broadcaster Joe Little recalls dad’s time in hospice - 'he cried before he said his last goodbyes to them'

Man who saved family among 30 to get water safety honours

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »