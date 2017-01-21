Sinn Féin hold major public debate in Dublin today

Sinn Féin is holding a major public debate on Irish Unity in Dublin's Mansion House today.

It is taking place on the anniversary of the inaugural meeting of the first Dail, which was originally held in the historic building's Round Room.

The party says the prospect of Northern Ireland being removed from the EU against the will of it's people and the potential reinforcement of the border, has brought the issue of a United Ireland back onto the political agenda.

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy says the party wants to stimulate debate on what the future should look like: "It's quite clear that particularly the Brexit vote and quite a number of other social and political factors, have created a scenario where there are many people who hadn't discussed or thought about the prospect of a united Ireland, who in many cases were even hostile to the notion of having that conversation who are now in a place where they want to ask themselves what would a united Ireland look like."