Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin: Government's aggressive stance towards ASTI adding to teacher crisis

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 07:10 am

Sinn Féin says the Government's aggressive stance towards ASTI is adding to the teachers' crisis.

It wants the Government to agree to the principle of equal work for equal pay and set out a time frame for the return to a single tier pay structure.

ASTI members yesterday rejected proposals from the Department of Education and decided to continue their campaign.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane (pictured) says the Government needs to be reasonable or it risks further public sector strikes: "The Government was asked to at least sign up to the principle of equal pay for equal work,

"We are not saying these issues can be dealt with overnight, but if they agree to the principle and engage constuctively with the trade unions involved and find a resolution to this so this can be done, over a period of time, I believe we can find a resolution.

"So the ball is firmly in the Government's court, they have to deal with this and engage with the trade unions in a constructive manner."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sinn fein, government, asti, teachers crisis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Campaign group call for stiffer penalties over PSNI data breaches

Lawyer in Lotto case attacks credibility of stepmother

British monarch references painted over on street signs in Cork

Fianna Fáil announce Stephen Donnelly is to join the party


Today's Stories

PDForra waiting for reply on Air Corps toxins exposure fears

Chaos looms as Bus Éireann staff set for all-out strike

42% are refused disability allowance at first go

Sightings of the common frog uncommon in many areas

Lifestyle

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 